Company that operated Ohio fair ride that malfunctioned has ties to SC

The company that operated the ride at the Ohio State Fair that malfunctioned, killing one and injuring seven, has ties to South Carolina.

Amusements of America is based in New Jersey, but a location where “comprehensive inspections” by “local and state inspectors” are conducted, is based in Florence.

“Located on 10 acres in Florence, South Carolina, our modern winter quarters is open year round,” according to the company’s safety page on their website. “During the winter months each piece of equipment undergoes extensive scrutiny. In preparation for the upcoming season we inspect, test and evaluate every component in our ride inventory.”

Video captured by a bystander at the fair Wednesday evening shows the Fire Ball ride swinging back and forth like a pendulum and spinning in the air when it crashes into something and part of the ride flies off. Screams are heard as passengers are thrown to the ground.

A Columbus fire official said the man killed was 18.

Ohio Director of Agriculture David Daniels said all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.

Officials said the ride was inspected at a couple of different stages and was signed off Wednesday.

The fair reopened Thursday with rides not operating until they're deemed safe.