SC’s sharks: Where to cheer them, fish them and pocket their teeth

When you think Lowcountry critters, for many, alligators are the first to come to mind. For others, it might be dolphins. But sharks are ingrained into the Lowcountry culture as much as any other animal, from our shores to our schools. Here are five ways sharks have become a part of Lowcountry life.
1. There heeeeeerrrrreeee (always): During the summer months, there’s no shortage of sharks around Beaufort and Hilton Head. But they’re also here during the colder months. Much like migratory birds, sharks head to warmer waters during the winter. And that includes the Lowcountry.
2. Spot a fin? It might be a baby: Most sharks that swim in the inshore and nearshore waters are pretty small, 10-15 lbs. But the 200 pounders are there, too. As a precaution, local lifeguards will post yellow warning flags and call swimmers out of the ocean for even the smallest shark spotting.
3. Need a keepsake? If you’re looking for beach souvenirs, leave the sand dollars alone. But there’s plenty of shark teeth to be found. One of the best spots to find them is at The Sands beach in Port Royal. At low tide, keep an eye out for black triangles that have washed ashore.
4. Let’s go, Sharks, let's go! It’s the mascot of choice in the Lowcountry. From the new May River High School in Bluffton to a Hilton Head football league to the University of South Carolina-Beaufort. Speaking of USCB Sand Sharks, the sand shark is not known to attack humans and will retaliate defensively if harassed.
5. The photo opp of a lifetime: Want to hold a shark? The Lowcountry offers countless shark expeditions operated by experienced fishermen. And there’s no better reward for a successful catch than a quick photo with your find.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
