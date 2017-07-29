Cut Outer Banks power cable was marked in bridge work plan, could take weeks to fix

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:11 USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill Pause 1:21 Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed 1:32 NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 1:42 Rock Hill elementary students read, play during B.A.R.K in the park 1:56 Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser 3:03 Rock Hill charter school parents 'disappointed' with school board, administration 1:47 Sewage spill concerns SC residents using Catawba River 1:23 Victory Sport Outreach brings sports and campers together in Fort Mill 0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie 2:31 Fort Mill students talk mascots Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email 10,000 tourists must be off Ocracoke Island by Noon Friday after massive power outage caused by Bonner Bridge construction crew Thursday. Days or weeks to fix, officials say. News & Observer file and AP photos Video by John Hansen

10,000 tourists must be off Ocracoke Island by Noon Friday after massive power outage caused by Bonner Bridge construction crew Thursday. Days or weeks to fix, officials say. News & Observer file and AP photos Video by John Hansen