New study says South Carolina offers cheapest manufacturing in the contiguous 48 states

According to a new study out this month, South Carolina offers the lowest cost for manufacturing in any of the contiguous 48 states, The Greenville News reports.
The cost to operate an advanced manufacturing plant in the palmetto state, according to The Greenville News’ report on the study, is $30.1 million.
The study was conducted by The Boyd Company, which is located in New Jersey. That is odd, since their own report says that New Jersey offers the highest manufacturing costs in the contiguous 48 states, according to The Greenville News, at almost $40 million.
The Boyd Company, which is a corporate site selection firm, examined several cost elements, like real estate, labor, power and taxes, said The Greenville News. It was based on a hypothetical 225,000-square-foot manufacturing plant with 500 employees.
Staffing costs in South Carolina, according to the study, came to roughly $26 million. Taxes in the state came to $870,000, with $270,000 going to property taxes and $600,000 going to sales taxes. For comparison, The Greenville News cites North Carolina’s performance in the study, where labor costs were estimated to be $29 million, though taxes would a little bit more than $47,000 less.
This is the first time The Boyd Company has performed such a study according to The Greenville News. The firm’s clients include PepsiCo, JP Morgan Chase, Verizon and Boeing.
