Scaramucci is out as White House communications director, multiple reports say

President Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from the White House communications director position, which he was appointed to a little more than a week ago, according to the New York Times.
The Times, citing three anonymous sources, reported that new Chief of Staff John Kelly requested Scaramucci’s removal. It’s possible he will be moved to another position.
Multiple outlets confirmed the Times reporting. Scaramucci had not officially started the position but was appointed to it on July 21, prompting the resignation of then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
