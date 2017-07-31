Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, right, blowing a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington on July 21.
Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, right, blowing a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington on July 21. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP
Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, right, blowing a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington on July 21. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

Latest News

Scaramucci is out as White House communications director, multiple reports say

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

July 31, 2017 2:47 PM

President Trump has decided to remove Anthony Scaramucci from the White House communications director position, which he was appointed to a little more than a week ago, according to the New York Times.

The Times, citing three anonymous sources, reported that new Chief of Staff John Kelly requested Scaramucci’s removal. It’s possible he will be moved to another position.

Multiple outlets confirmed the Times reporting. Scaramucci had not officially started the position but was appointed to it on July 21, prompting the resignation of then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rock Hill resident practices energy-based Healing Touch to help clients

Rock Hill resident practices energy-based Healing Touch to help clients 2:04

Rock Hill resident practices energy-based Healing Touch to help clients
USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill 2:11

USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill
Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed 1:21

Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed

View More Video