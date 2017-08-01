Not all solar eclipse viewing glasses are safe, NASA warns

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:04 Rock Hill resident practices energy-based Healing Touch to help clients Pause 2:11 USA BMX riders show team spirit in Rock Hill 1:21 Part of Ebenezer Park shoreline closed 1:32 NarroWay Productions brings Biblical animals to life in Fort Mill 1:42 Rock Hill elementary students read, play during B.A.R.K in the park 1:56 Lancaster family receives a surprise gift during a Tega Cay fundraiser 3:03 Rock Hill charter school parents 'disappointed' with school board, administration 1:47 Sewage spill concerns SC residents using Catawba River 1:23 Victory Sport Outreach brings sports and campers together in Fort Mill 0:52 Journey Resale Store opens in Lake Wylie Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email If you are planning on shooting the eclipse with your smart phone, here are a few tips about using the approved solar eclipse glasses to ensure your safety, the safety of your phone and better photos. Delayna Earley islandpacket.com

If you are planning on shooting the eclipse with your smart phone, here are a few tips about using the approved solar eclipse glasses to ensure your safety, the safety of your phone and better photos. Delayna Earley islandpacket.com