Beachgoers in Carolinas should take caution as Emily could strengthen over Atlantic

After Tropical Storm Emily slammed Florida with heavy rains and strong wind, the storm system was downgraded to a depression. But that doesn’t mean we’re done with her quite yet.

Emily could gain strength as it moves over the Atlantic in the next couple days, AccuWeather reports. The storm threatens to bring elevated seas and strong rip currents to the East Coast stretching between Georgia and North Carolina.

As of Tuesday morning, the storm system was spinning about 50 miles north-northeast of Vera Beach, Fla., moving east-northeast at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Emily was downgraded to a tropical depression Monday evening.

Tropical weather track Source: National Hurricane Center

Warm waters from the Gulf Stream and strong moisture in Emily’s path could increase the storm’s chances of redevelopment, AccuWeather reports.

"Weighing these conditions, Emily could regain tropical storm status a few hundred miles to the southeast of the Georgia and Carolina coasts during the middle of this week," meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said in an AccuWeather report.

The storm is unlikely to become a hurricane as it moves northward, according to AccuWeather.

Emily is set to track north up the South Carolina coast on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Beachgoers and marine users in the Lowcountry are advised to take caution from Tuesday to Thursday as rough seas are expected.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency for 31 counties in the southern and central area of his state.