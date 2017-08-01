Video of toddler fist-bumping fellow passengers on Southwest flight goes viral

A little guy on a flight from Kansas City to Raleigh on Southwest Airlines greeted his fellow passengers while boarding – one fist bump at a time.
Mom Alya J. posted a video to Instagram of her following behind her son as he fist bumped and waived his way to his seat, dragging his blanket behind.
“My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador,” she wrote in her post. “He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!”
