A little guy on a recent Kansas City to Raleigh Southwest Airlines flight greeted his fellow passengers while boarding, one fist bump at a time. Alya J - @mamaj1822 Instagram
A little guy on a recent Kansas City to Raleigh Southwest Airlines flight greeted his fellow passengers while boarding, one fist bump at a time. Alya J - @mamaj1822 Instagram

Latest News

Video of toddler fist-bumping fellow passengers on Southwest flight goes viral

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

August 01, 2017 10:26 AM

RALEIGH

A little guy on a flight from Kansas City to Raleigh on Southwest Airlines greeted his fellow passengers while boarding – one fist bump at a time.

Mom Alya J. posted a video to Instagram of her following behind her son as he fist bumped and waived his way to his seat, dragging his blanket behind.

“My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador,” she wrote in her post. “He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rock Hill resident practices energy-based Healing Touch to help clients

View More Video