Could shredded Styrofoam be in the beef you just bought?

A Lenoir company is recalling 4,922 pounds of ground chuck that might be contaminated with shredded pieces of Styrofoam packaging, federal officials said Tuesday night.
JBS USA Inc. produced the beef on July 15, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Being recalled are two-pound black Styrofoam plastic-wrapped trays containing ground beef labeled “Certified Angus Beef Ground Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat” with the production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640. “EST. 34176” appears in the USDA mark of inspection.
The beef was shipped to a distribution center in North Carolina for further distribution, the USDA said in a news release.
A release announcing the recall did not specify which retailers sold the product. The Observer left a phone message for a JBS USA spokeswoman Tuesday night.
The problem was discovered on Saturday, when JBS USA Inc. was made aware of shredded pieces of Styrofoam packaging in the product, the USDA said. The news release did not say who made the company aware of the shredded Styrofoam.
No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported, federal officials said.
It goes without question: Consumers who bought the beef should not eat it.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call Cheri Schneider, JBS director of external communications, at 970-506-7717.
