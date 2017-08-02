A satellite image taken before the blackout.
Watch a chunk of NC’s coast vanish after power outage that forced evacuation of island

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

August 02, 2017 11:31 AM

A compilation of nighttime images from NASA shows part of North Carolina’s coast disappearing in a matter of seconds, potently showing how residents in the Outer Banks have been living without power for almost a week.

NASA took satellite images of North Carolina’s coast on the early morning of July 27, before a large blackout began, and on July 30.

Crews of the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative, the company building the new Bonner Bridge, damaged three power cables about 4:30 a.m. on July 27, causing the mass blackout. Hyde County officials evacuated visitors from Ocracoke Island and issued a state of emergency that afternoon.

Utilities officials say full power may be restored as early as Aug. 5.

The images are below.

Lights Out in Hatteras 

