Watch a chunk of NC’s coast vanish after power outage that forced evacuation of island

A compilation of nighttime images from NASA shows part of North Carolina’s coast disappearing in a matter of seconds, potently showing how residents in the Outer Banks have been living without power for almost a week.
NASA took satellite images of North Carolina’s coast on the early morning of July 27, before a large blackout began, and on July 30.
Crews of the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative, the company building the new Bonner Bridge, damaged three power cables about 4:30 a.m. on July 27, causing the mass blackout. Hyde County officials evacuated visitors from Ocracoke Island and issued a state of emergency that afternoon.
Utilities officials say full power may be restored as early as Aug. 5.
The images are below.
