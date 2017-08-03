SC’s best 4-year colleges were ranked by Schools.com. Check out who made No. 1

Clemson University has been named South Carolina’s No. 1 college among the state’s best 4-year colleges by a website that provides education information to prospective students.
Schools.com named Clemson University No. 1 based on factors that include cost, program availability and graduation rates.
The site said that Clemson is more affordable than other schools that made the list when factoring in financial aid, because the university has the fifth lowest average net price for low-income students.
Plus, Clemson ranks third for the number of distance education programs for students seeking online South Carolina degrees. Graduation rates ranked second in the state.
The university that took second place is also in the Upstate. Bob Jones University, a private Christian institution, received high marks for its variety of undergraduate and graduate programs.
The University of South Carolina in Columbia ranked third because of its wide range of distance education options for those seeking an online bachelor’s degree. USC also received high remarks for its affordability and graduation rates.
Take a look at the rest of the list in ranked order from 1 through 10:
- Clemson University
- Bob Jones University
- University of South Carolina - Columbia
- The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina
- Lander University
- North Greenville University
- Francis Marion University
- Coastal Carolina University
- Columbia International University
- University of South Carolina - Beaufort
Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan
