Power back on in Hatteras, Ocracoke; Hatteras evacuation over, reopen to visitors Friday

Hatteras Island will be open to visitors again on Friday at noon after being shut down for more than a week, according to Dare County officials on Thursday.

Power is back on across Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, according to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative.

Mandatory power restrictions for Hatteras were lifted as CHEC completed stabilization of the power grid and visitors were being allowed to return to Hatteras on Friday.

The mandatory evacuation order for visitors to Ocracoke Island had not been lifted yet as of about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Hatteras Island and Ocracoke visitors evacuated Outer Banks islands after the main power cable was cut during bridge construction last month.

The blackout struck Hatteras and Ocracoke islands at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27, when a crew from PCL Construction damage underground power lines on the northern tip of Hatteras Island while working on the new Bonner Bridge, cutting off power to both islands.

Vacationers take some of the last ferries off of Ocracoke Island after a mandatory evacuation was ordered when power was mistakenly cut to parts of the N.C. Outer Banks Thursday morning.

Crews worked through the week to excavate the two damaged power cables and erect a new overhead line to restore power to the islands. Crews managed to connect the overhead power line and bring reliable electricity back to the islands on Thursday. Businesses shut down, rental properties stayed empty and seasonal workers were left wondering where their next paycheck would come from.

Several lawsuits also were filed in federal and state courts by firms on behalf of residents, businesses and employees.

'Visit the Outer Banks' wants all to know that power has been fully restored to Hatteras and the island is open and ready to welcome you back.