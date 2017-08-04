Police: ‘Erratic,’ ‘suicidal’ man shot, killed by officers

Police say an “erratic” and “suicidal” man is dead after pointing a weapon at officers.
Horry County police responded to a call around midnight for a “suicidal subject” at 1451 Turkey Ridge Road in the Deerfield subdivision near Surfside Beach. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also responded.
Prior to arrival, police were told the suspect was acting “erratically” and witnessed the same behavior when they were on scene. Officers said the man fired his weapon in the air, according to a news release.
At that point, officers said they “established a perimeter, and for the safety of the community evacuated residents in the immediate area.”
Horry County SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene, but the man’s aggressive behavior continued, police said.
“During the incident, the male approached officers on the perimeter and pointed his weapon at officers,” according to the release. “An officer fired his weapon at the male subject striking the male. SWAT medics and EMS provided immediate medical attention, and the male was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”
SLED will now conduct an independent investigation, which is standard procedure for officer-involved incidents. The Myrtle Beach Police Department also has been asked to conduct the investigation, according to the release.
