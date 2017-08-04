SC Senate leaders want special session to block rate hikes after nuclear boondoggle

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:20 York County educators discuss Read to Succeed Act, third grade retention Pause 0:55 Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:52 Police: 'Suicidal' suspect dead after officer-involved shooting 1:23 Former CMPD cop shares fashion secrets for men 2:11 Rock Hill-Greenwood football scrimmage highlights 1:10 Watch Andrew Dys stuff his face at Cops and Donuts Special Olympics fundraiser 1:39 Lancaster mother, boyfriend in custody after shooting death of toddler 1:15 Javon Kinlaw brings something USC D-line didn't have last year 1:27 Sights and sounds from Friday USC football practice Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com

Timeline of the effort by SCE&G, Santee Cooper and Westinghouse to build two more reactors at VC Summer nuclear station in Fairfield County Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com