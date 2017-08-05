C-130 Hercules planes muscle their way through the skies of Charlotte

Low-flying C-130 military planes flew over the Charlotte skyline on their way back to the NC National Guard Saturday afternoon. Eight C-130 Hercules planes in the Guard’s 145th Airlift Wing flew in formation to train and to celebrate the mission of the C-130 unit. They flew to a Guard base in Stanly County, where they conducted a simulated cargo drop before returning to Charlotte. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com