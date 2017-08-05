Latest News

Rep. Mark Sanford may face primary challenge

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

August 05, 2017 5:13 PM

Freshman state legislator, Katie Arrington (R-Summerville) filed paperwork on Friday to run for the US House in District 1, the seat held by Republican Rep. Mark Sanford since 2013.

The paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission establishes the Katie Arrington for Congress committee for the 2018 election.

Earlier this year, Arrington made waves when she proposed an amendment to the South Carolina Constitution that would limit committee chairmen in the House and Senate to no more than 12 years holding the gavel.

Arrington said at the time that she made the change a constitutional amendment because, if the change was made only in the Legislature’s rule, “power-hungry politicians” simply would change the rule when it was convenient.

In June, Democrat Joe Cunningham announced his plans to challenge Sanford in the 2018 election.

“The Lowcountry deserves a congressman who will be a check on Donald Trump, unlike Mark Sanford, who votes with him nearly 90 percent of the time,” the Charleston attorney said in announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in District 1.

Arrington files for US House SC District 1 race
Katie Arrington FEC filing for 2018 election

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gun violence problem in Lancaster

Gun violence problem in Lancaster 1:13

Gun violence problem in Lancaster
York County educators discuss Read to Succeed Act, third grade retention 2:20

York County educators discuss Read to Succeed Act, third grade retention
Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill 0:55

Get a taste of Latin America at the newest restaurant in Fort Mill

View More Video