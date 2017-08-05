Rep. Mark Sanford may face primary challenge

Freshman state legislator, Katie Arrington (R-Summerville) filed paperwork on Friday to run for the US House in District 1, the seat held by Republican Rep. Mark Sanford since 2013.
The paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission establishes the Katie Arrington for Congress committee for the 2018 election.
Earlier this year, Arrington made waves when she proposed an amendment to the South Carolina Constitution that would limit committee chairmen in the House and Senate to no more than 12 years holding the gavel.
Arrington said at the time that she made the change a constitutional amendment because, if the change was made only in the Legislature’s rule, “power-hungry politicians” simply would change the rule when it was convenient.
In June, Democrat Joe Cunningham announced his plans to challenge Sanford in the 2018 election.
“The Lowcountry deserves a congressman who will be a check on Donald Trump, unlike Mark Sanford, who votes with him nearly 90 percent of the time,” the Charleston attorney said in announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination in District 1.
