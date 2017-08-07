He put his feet in the ocean. Thirty minutes later, they were covered in blood.

1:40 Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans Pause

1:13 Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks

2:14 Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

1:36 Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent

1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

0:45 Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager?

1:19 Watch: York’s Bobby Carroll previews tough 2nd round playoff game