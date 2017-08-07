Latest News

Woman loses nearly $1,500 in Myrtle Beach hotel Craigslist scam

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

August 07, 2017 8:22 AM

Myrtle Beach police responded to a hotel Sunday night after a 50-year-old woman was scammed out of nearly $1,500 from Craigslist, according to a police report.

The woman was attempting to book a seven-day stay at the Grande Shores Ocean Resort located at 201 77th Avenue N., the report said.

Police say she found the deal on Craigslist and booked the room by wiring the scammer approximately $1,485.25.

When the woman arrived at the hotel, she was advised by the hotel staff that her name, nor the name she provided for the scammer, was on the reservation.

Police note in the report the woman contacted her bank to initiate an investigation.

Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

