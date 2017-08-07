The best and worst states for health care were ranked. SC didn’t do so well

South Carolina ranked among the bottom 10 states for health care in a newly released analysis by a personal-finance website.
In an analysis by WalletHub published Monday, South Carolina received an overall ranking of seventh worst state among 2017’s Best & Worst States for Health Care, coming in at No. 45. The analysis accounted for 35 measures of cost, accessibility and outcome to rank each state.
Among other rankings, South Carolina ranked 46th in percentage of adults with no dental visits in the past year, 39th in percentage of insured adults aged 18 to 64 and 35th in physicians per capita, according to WalletHub.
In the categories South Carolina performed better, it came in at 23rd for percentage of medical residents retained, 45th for average monthly insurance premiums, and 25th for physician Medicare-acceptance rates.
In the overall category, South Carolina beat neighboring states, including Georgia, which came in at sixth worst; and North Carolina, which came in at fifth worst. Louisiana ranked the worst among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, taking the 51st slot.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Health Care in South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Average):
- 25th – Average Monthly Insurance Premium
- 34th – Hospital Beds per Capita
- 35th – Physicians per Capita
- 34th – Dentists per Capita
- 25th – Physician Medicare-Acceptance Rate
- 39th – Percentage of Insured Adults Aged 18 to 64
- 34th – Percentage of Insured Children Aged 0 to 17
- 32nd – Percentage of At-Risk Adults with No Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years
- 46th – Percentage of Adults with No Dental Visit in Past Year
- 23rd – Percentage of Medical Residents Retained
