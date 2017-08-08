Latest News

Endangered missing person alert issued for SC man driving red Chevy pickup

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

agosto 08, 2017 6:26 AM

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C.

An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man from Lancaster County by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Bobby Baker, of Lancaster, was reported missing on Monday by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office around 9:24 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Baker was last seen in the Heath Springs area of Lancaster at 11:30 a.m., according to SLED.

Baker is described as a white man with green eyes and gray or balding hair. He weighs about 175 pounds, stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall. Baker wears glasses and was last seen possibly wearing navy blue overalls.

The vehicle he is believed to be driving in is a 2005, two-door red Chevrolet pickup with the South Carolina plate: 43405FM. His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone who suspects to have seen Baker or his vehicle is asked to call 911. As of Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., the alert for Baker had not been rescinded.

Authorities activate the Endangered Person Notification System when the person who goes missing suffers from dementia or another cognitive impairment. Dynamic messages on the highways are also activated.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

