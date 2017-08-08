She had stomach pain. There was a 10-year-old piece of her braces in her intestine, doctors say

An Australian woman showed up to a local hospital with severe stomach pain caused by a decade-old piece of her braces lodged in her small intestine.
The 30-year-old woman arrived at the emergency department of Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital suffering from severe cramping and stomach pain, Dr. Talia Shepherd, one of the physicians involved in the surgery, reported in a study published Monday in the medical journal BMJ Case Reports.
At first, doctors believed the woman was suffering from upper abdominal cramping because of her gall bladder, Sheperd told ABC Radio Perth. Once the pain ended, she was sent home.
But then the woman came back two days later, once again complaining of intense discomfort in her abdomen.
“That led us to put her into a CT scanner straight away and then take her to theatre based on what we found," Dr. Shepherd said. “We saw that in the middle quite a large loop of dilated, unhappy bowel with this foreign body that could possibly have been a fish bone, because that is what we see more commonly.
“It turned out to be a seven-centimeter piece of orthodontic wire from braces she had 10 years earlier.”
The seven-centimeter wire had pierced the intestine in multiple spots, causing condition called volvulus — when a loop of the intestine twists around itself, according to CNN.
The woman had no recollection of swallowing the wire, but had worn orthodontic braces 10 years prior.
That puzzled her doctors, who said it was strange that the decade-old piece of her braces just now started causing pain.
"I think it was probably just sitting there in her stomach the whole time,” Dr. Shepherd said, “and then when the small bowel was punctured, that's when the pain started.”
Dr. Pat Raymond, a gastroenterologist and assistant professor of clinical internal medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School, told CNN that the case is peculiar because the woman had no memory of ingesting the wire.
"Usually, when people have an injury related to swallowing something, they remember accidentally swallowing it or intentionally swallowing it," Raymond said. “But that she doesn't remember getting a relatively large piece of wire down there a decade before is strange."
The study suggests that doctors consider “foreign body ingestion” as a potential cause of abdominal pain if the patient’s medical or surgical history doesn’t offer an explanation for the discomfort.
But luckily, the wire did not cause any permanent damage during its 10 years in the woman’s intestine.
"She is now well and carrying on with her life," Dr. Shepherd said.
Comments