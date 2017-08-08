Why a stranger drove 130 miles to recover an engagement ring lost on SC beach

Scott Roberts and Morgan O’Brien left Hunting Island last Tuesday with very little hope they’d ever see her engagement ring again.
Sometimes, though, a mother knows best.
The couple was visiting the island with Roberts’ mother when O’Brien lost her engagement ring on the beach on their last day of vacation. The ring was a family heirloom that had originally belonged to Roberts’ deceased grandmother. A long search by the trio failed to turn up the ring.
“My mom was really the only one that had any hope of finding it,” Scott said, “so she got on Facebook and did anything she could to get the word out.”
On Saturday, Roberts’ mother, Julie Arrigo Roberts, posted a photo of the ring on Facebook and contacted The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette to help spread the word.
The post was shared over 100 times and eventually caught the attention of a professional metal detector from North Augusta.
“I travel all over the state of South Carolina for these types of things,” said Anthony Negron of CSRA Lost Jewelry Recovery.
Negron and his wife have been recovering lost jewelry for more than 20 years as a hobby or side business. He spoke on Sunday night with Julie, who offered a $500 reward for the ring. Negron hopped in his car early Monday morning and traveled the 130 miles to Hunting Island in hopes of finding the ring.
Julie awoke the next day to wonderful news.
“He called us early (Monday morning) and said he found the ring. It was unbelievable,” she said.
Negron said he started searching for the ring around 6 a.m. Monday in the area the trio believed it was lost, near a lifeguard stand.
“It was about 30 feet away from where she said it was and buried under 10 inches of sand, so it’s great we found it,” Negron said. “Time is of the essence with these things. Jewelery sinks fast and disappears within a few days. I’m glad we got it when we did.”
Negron said he wasn’t alone looking for the beach’s buried treasure Monday morning.
“I’ve been to Hunting Island a lot, and I’ve never seen another person with a metal detector,” he said. “But this morning, there were four to five other people in that area who looked to be searching for the same thing. They really got the word out.”
Negron said “there’s nothing like” finding a family keepsake like Morgan’s engagement ring.
“It’s exciting to see their reactions. To me, that’s priceless,” Negron said. “It’s something they thought they lost forever and could never replace.”
Now, the ring is even more special to the family.
“I’m just so thankful for my mom,” Scott said. “She was the one that didn’t give up hope and kept looking.”
Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney
