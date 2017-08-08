Haley says climate change ‘is real,’ administration will accept scientists’ report

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Tuesday that she sees no reason the Trump administration wouldn’t accept the results of a new federal report on the effects of climate change.
“I haven’t seen the report, but I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t,” the former S.C. governor told the “Today Show” Tuesday morning.
While President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate accord earlier this year, Haley said the country remains committed to combating the warming climate.
“Just because we pulled out of the Paris accord doesn’t mean we don’t believe in climate protection,” Haley said. “We’re very aware that we need to do that. (But) we’re not going to sell out American businesses to do that.”
WATCH: “Just because we pulled out of the Paris Accord doesn’t mean we don’t believe in climate protection.” -@nikkihaley pic.twitter.com/4H7opjNDO1— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 8, 2017
Scientists who worked on a federal climate assessment are not so sure. One told The New York Times that he is worried the administration, which has been publicly skeptical about the changing climate, would suppress the results.
Thirteen federal agencies contributed to the report, which concludes some extreme weather events already can be attributed to climate change.
The report also finds it “extremely likely” more than half the increase in the globe’s mean temperature since 1951 can be linked to human influence, according to the Times. The results could include longer heat waves, more intense rainstorms and the faster disintegration of coral reefs.
Despite the scientists’ concerns, Haley said the administration is prepared to consider the report’s conclusions, even if the government doesn’t commit itself to some specific solutions.
“We’re not saying it’s not real. It is real,” she said. “It’s how do you make sure you’ve got jobs and businesses moving, and then also making sure you protect your climate. The answer’s in the middle.”
