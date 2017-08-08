Customers fled in terror from an SC Walmart on Monday, after a man began confronting people with garden shears
SC Walmart customers fled ‘in terror’ from man with garden shears, deputies say

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

August 08, 2017 2:55 PM

Customers were seen “fleeing in terror” from a South Carolina Walmart on Monday, after a man began confronting random people with gardening shears, according to TV station WSPA.

None of the customers were injured, but the man stabbed the store’s ice machine, media outlets reported.

It happened in Seneca, about 140 miles south of Charlotte, and the suspect was identified as Stephen Michael Denisio, 29, said WSPA.

Arriving deputies reported seeing customers running from the store, trying to get away from Denisio and his shears, reported Fox Carolina.

Denisio refused to drop the shears until deputies unholstered a Taser and threatened to use it, Fox Carolina reported.

He was arrested and charged with malicious injury to real property and common law breach of peace, according to Oconee County Jail records.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

