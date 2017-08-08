Here’s what to expect when light rail expands, including an 1,100-foot tunnel

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:21 Rock Hill police officer hits deer, damages car on Dave Lyle Blvd Pause 1:52 Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need 0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 1:00 Surprise! Diamondback rattlesnake caught on camera slithering on Hilton Head beach 2:06 Mountain lion stares down SLO County hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra 1:38 Still need solar eclipse glasses? Make sure they're legit 1:49 Surveillance video shows missing Minnesota couple enter store 1:13 Gun violence problem in Lancaster 1:55 Ben Boulware talks about his beard and chance to play against former Clemson teammate Deshaun Watson 2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email CATS held a test Lynx Blue Line tour Friday from the Old Concord Road Station to the final stop on the UNC Charlotte campus. The contractor has been testing cars on the line for several weeks. After the contractor turns the project over, CATS has said it will need another five months for its own testing before the line opens to the public. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer

CATS held a test Lynx Blue Line tour Friday from the Old Concord Road Station to the final stop on the UNC Charlotte campus. The contractor has been testing cars on the line for several weeks. After the contractor turns the project over, CATS has said it will need another five months for its own testing before the line opens to the public. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer