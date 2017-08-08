‘What’s the big deal,’ Hardeeville mom who left baby in car alone asks deputies

A 30-year-old Hardeeville mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her baby alone in a parked, running car Friday afternoon in the fire lane at a Bluffton shopping center.
The woman faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful neglect of a child and was released from Beaufort County Detention Center on personal recognizance on Sunday, according to online Beaufort County court documents.
The child was allegedly left alone and sleeping in a Dodge Challenger parked in the fire lane in front of Target on Fording Island Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The mother was seen on video surveillance going into the store at 1:04 p.m. and coming back out at 1:10 p.m., according to the report. The car was left running and the doors were locked.
The woman came out of the store with a Target bag in hand to find deputies at her car, according to the report.
She told them “she did not understand what the big deal was because she was not gone that long,” the report said.
The child was unharmed and released to a guardian.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
