Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Latest News

‘What’s the big deal,’ Hardeeville mom who left baby in car alone asks deputies

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

August 08, 2017 4:39 PM

A 30-year-old Hardeeville mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her baby alone in a parked, running car Friday afternoon in the fire lane at a Bluffton shopping center.

The woman faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful neglect of a child and was released from Beaufort County Detention Center on personal recognizance on Sunday, according to online Beaufort County court documents.

The child was allegedly left alone and sleeping in a Dodge Challenger parked in the fire lane in front of Target on Fording Island Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The mother was seen on video surveillance going into the store at 1:04 p.m. and coming back out at 1:10 p.m., according to the report. The car was left running and the doors were locked.

The woman came out of the store with a Target bag in hand to find deputies at her car, according to the report.

She told them “she did not understand what the big deal was because she was not gone that long,” the report said.

The child was unharmed and released to a guardian.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need 1:52

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need
Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 0:53

Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage
Hugh Barnett still going strong at 105 3:54

Hugh Barnett still going strong at 105

View More Video