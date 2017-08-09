South Charlotte teen charged with targeting CMPD helicopter with laser

A south Charlotte teen was arrested early Wednesday and charged with pointing a laser at an aircraft in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Abrahan Saloman Nass Romero, alias Abrahan Nasser.
Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a felony.
Mecklenburg County jail records show Romero was also charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Records show he lives in south Charlotte, in an apartment community near Johnston and Pineville-Matthews roads.
Investigators say Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Aviation Unit was flying in the area of Nations Ford Elementary School, when they noticed a green laser targeting the police helicopter.
Romero was standing outside of a vehicle, pointing the laser, police said in a statement. Officers were able to stop the vehicle on Nation’s Ford Road near Choyce Avenue and the laser was located inside of the vehicle.
The arrest occurred at 1 a.m. Wednesday, arrest records show.
“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department would like to remind the community that shining a laser into the cockpit of an aircraft can temporarily blind a pilot, jeopardizing the safety of everyone on board. The charge of pointing a laser at an aircraft is a felony,” said a statement from police.
It’s the second time Romero has been charged with possession of marijuana. Records show he had two marijuana-related offenses dismissed in June.
North Carolina court records also show Romero has a pending trial for speeding and driving without a license.
