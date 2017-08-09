CMPD helicopter flew
CMPD helicopter flew DAVIE HINSHAW THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER
CMPD helicopter flew DAVIE HINSHAW THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER

Latest News

South Charlotte teen charged with targeting CMPD helicopter with laser

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

August 09, 2017 6:11 AM

A south Charlotte teen was arrested early Wednesday and charged with pointing a laser at an aircraft in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Abrahan Saloman Nass Romero, alias Abrahan Nasser.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a felony.

Mecklenburg County jail records show Romero was also charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce. Records show he lives in south Charlotte, in an apartment community near Johnston and Pineville-Matthews roads.

Investigators say Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Aviation Unit was flying in the area of Nations Ford Elementary School, when they noticed a green laser targeting the police helicopter.

Romero was standing outside of a vehicle, pointing the laser, police said in a statement. Officers were able to stop the vehicle on Nation’s Ford Road near Choyce Avenue and the laser was located inside of the vehicle.

The arrest occurred at 1 a.m. Wednesday, arrest records show.

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department would like to remind the community that shining a laser into the cockpit of an aircraft can temporarily blind a pilot, jeopardizing the safety of everyone on board. The charge of pointing a laser at an aircraft is a felony,” said a statement from police.

abrahan
Abrahan Saloman Nass Romero

It’s the second time Romero has been charged with possession of marijuana. Records show he had two marijuana-related offenses dismissed in June.

North Carolina court records also show Romero has a pending trial for speeding and driving without a license.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need 1:52

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need
Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 0:53

Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage
Hugh Barnett still going strong at 105 3:54

Hugh Barnett still going strong at 105

View More Video