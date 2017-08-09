Photo provided by Krispy Kreme.
Chocolate glaze to ‘eclipse’ Krispy Kreme doughnuts

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

August 09, 2017 9:40 AM

Eclipse fever has taken over The South’s favorite doughnut.

Krispy Kreme announced Wednesday that for the first time ever its original glazed doughnuts will be “eclipsed” by chocolate glaze to coincide with the Total Eclipse on Aug. 21.

Participating stores will sell the doughnut on Aug. 21. But customers can also get an early taste of the limited-time doughnut during the weekend nights leading up to the eclipse — but only during “Hot Light” hours, which is when doughnuts are coming off the production line, according to a news release by Krispy Kreme.

“The Chocolate Glazed Doughnut is a delicious way to experience the solar eclipse – no matter where you are – and we can’t wait for fans to try it,”said Jackie Woodward, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Customers who visit while the doughnuts are in production will be able to see the chocolate glaze waterfall, the release stated.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

