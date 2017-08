For the first time, Krispy Kreme’s iconic glazed doughnuts will have a layer of chocolate glaze to coincide with the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, at participating U.S. shops.

You can get an early taste of this limited-time doughnut during evening Hot Light hours Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20.

The Krispy Kreme Chocolate Glazed Doughnut features the classic Original Glazed Doughnut, with a chocolate glaze.

Just last week, Krispy Kreme introduced a Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut.