A mother just wanted to shower. Police say the babysitter put her infant in a fridge

August 10, 2017 7:44 AM

August 10, 2017 7:44 AM

The mother of an infant who was placed in a refrigerator does not want charges pressed against the two teen babysitters who are accused of doing it.

Bonnie Brogna told NBC Boston that she was called into the Danvers Police Department when a video of her infant daughter being placed in a refrigerator while crying surfaced on Snapchat.

“They showed me the video and I was horrified,” Brogna told NBC Boston. “I didn’t expect that to happen.”

The two teens were charged with assault and child endangerment, according to WCVB.

Brogna told WCVB that she had asked a niece and her friend to watch the baby while Brogna took a shower on Monday. That’s when the teens are accused of placing the infant in the refrigerator.

Though the teens close the door of the refrigerator, the video shows they reopen the door quickly to remove the baby.

Brogna has told several news outlets she doesn’t think her niece placed the baby in the refrigerator with the intent of harming her daughter.

“It’s pretty clear to see that they were joking and laughing,” Brogna told NBC Boston. “They obviously didn’t know the severity of it.”

