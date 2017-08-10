2 Haley staffers out at UN, ambassador’s tweet confirms

Two United Nations staffers for former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley have resigned, the ambassador confirmed on Twitter.
Haley confirmed the departure of her U.N. chief of staff Steven Groves and communications director Jonathan Wachtel as reports they were leaving began circulating.
Haley said both men have “recently encountered family concerns,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.
Thanks for your concern.Both Jonathan&Steve have recently encountered family concerns.They will always be a part of the team & dear friends.— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) August 10, 2017
Groves came to the U.N. from the Heritage Foundation, until recently headed by former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, R-SC. He had argued for the United States to “sever relations” with the U.N. Human Rights Council over its criticism of Israel and for pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, according to Bloomberg.
Wachtel, meanwhile, previously was a journalist and producer for Fox News and ABC News.
“They will always be a part of the team & dear friends,” Haley said.
The resignations come as Haley heads to Vienna on Thursday to review Iran’s nuclear activities with U.N. atomic watchdogs.
