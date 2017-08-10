Latest News

2 Haley staffers out at UN, ambassador’s tweet confirms

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

August 10, 2017 8:28 AM

Two United Nations staffers for former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley have resigned, the ambassador confirmed on Twitter.

Haley confirmed the departure of her U.N. chief of staff Steven Groves and communications director Jonathan Wachtel as reports they were leaving began circulating.

Haley said both men have “recently encountered family concerns,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday night.

Groves came to the U.N. from the Heritage Foundation, until recently headed by former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint, R-SC. He had argued for the United States to “sever relations” with the U.N. Human Rights Council over its criticism of Israel and for pulling out of the Paris climate agreement, according to Bloomberg.

Wachtel, meanwhile, previously was a journalist and producer for Fox News and ABC News.

“They will always be a part of the team & dear friends,” Haley said.

The resignations come as Haley heads to Vienna on Thursday to review Iran’s nuclear activities with U.N. atomic watchdogs.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need 1:52

Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need
Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage 0:53

Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage
Hugh Barnett still going strong at 105 3:54

Hugh Barnett still going strong at 105

View More Video