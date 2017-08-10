Al Roker is coming to SC. Here’s why

Charleston is expecting over a million visitors for this August’s eclipse, according to Charleston Daily, and one of the most famous weathermen in the country will be one of them, the Post and Courier reports.
The Today Show’s Al Roker will be reporting from the deck of the aircraft carrier Yorktown at Patriots Point in Charleston Harbor, according to the Post and Courier. The ship will be hosting an “Eclipse on a Warship” event at the time.
Patriots Point, which normally opens at 9 a.m., will open two hours early to accommodate Roker, who will be accompanied by an additional NBC correspondent, reports the Post and Courier.
Discussions are underway about allowing people to be on the deck of the ship with Roker in a manner similar to to the people who stand around the Today Show set, said the Post and Courier.
Christopher Hauff, public information officer for Patriots Point, told the Post and Courier that special tickets or RSVPs may be required to stand on the deck with Roker, and that specifics would be announced as they became available.
The eclipse in Charleston should reach totality just after 2:46 p.m.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
