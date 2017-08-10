Estill police officer Quincy Smith was shot four times on New Year’s Day 2016 in South Carolina, an event captured on video by a camera in his glasses that he bought himself. 14th Circuit Solicitor
Estill police officer Quincy Smith was shot four times on New Year’s Day 2016 in South Carolina, an event captured on video by a camera in his glasses that he bought himself. 14th Circuit Solicitor

An officer survived being shot 4 times. His camera-glasses recorded it.

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

August 10, 2017 1:38 PM

HAMPTON, SC

After a two-day jury trial, Malcolm Antwan Orr, 29, of Estill, was convicted of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. On Wednesday, Orr was sentenced to 35 years in prison, 14th circuit solicitor McDuffie Stone, said in a news release.

Smith, responding to a suspicious person call on January 1, 2016, at the Charles Party Shop on U.S. 321 in Estill, spotted a man walking away from the store who fit the description of the man who the clerks said was snatching groceries from people’s hands. He ordered the man, later identified as Orr, to stop. But Orr kept walking and talking on his cell phone. Smith then threatened Orr with a taser if Orr did not remove his hand from his jacket pocket.

With his cell phone still pressed to his ear, Orr pulled out a pistol and began firing at Smith, Stone said.

Smith was fired upon, “not once, not twice, not three times, or four, or five, or six, or seven, but eight times,” said Stone during closing arguments.

14th circuit solicitor

Smith suffered broken arm bones and a “life threatening” neck injury, the jury was told. Two of the eight rounds were fired at Smith as he lay on the ground, Stone said.

The incident was captured on video by a camera on his glasses that he bought from Amazon, including the audio of Smith’s call, as he lay shot in the ground, to the emergency dispatcher and plea to “Tell my family that I love them.”

Officer Quincy Smith of the Estill Police Department responded to a call of a man harassing people outside of a convenience store in Hampton County on January 1, 2016. He approached the suspect — Malcolm Orr — and repeatedly asked Orr to "stop," "come here" and "take (his) hands out (of his) pockets." Orr ignored Smith and kept walking away while talking on his cell phone. Then Orr turned around and shot Smith repeatedly. The entire incident — including its aftermath — was caught on a camera mounted on glasses that Smith had purchased himself. Note: This video contains graphic content. It has been edited for length and clarity.

14th Circuit Solicitor's Office Edited by Ashley Jean Reese

