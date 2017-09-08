2 hurt in motorcycle versus van crash in Fort Mill that snarled rush-hour traffic

Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a Fort Mill crash of a van and motorcycle on U.S. 21 that caused a traffic jam for miles in several directions.
The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 21 and the Kingsley business development intersection just north of S.C. 160, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.
The motorcycle driver was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital. Because police had to create a landing zone, U.S. 21 between S.C. 160 and Coltharp Road was blocked until almost 6 p.m., Zachary said.
U.S. 21 traffic was backed up in both directions through Exit 90 at Carowinds Boulevard, and east-west traffic from people forced to use other routes was snarled for miles on Gold Hill Road.
The van driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The extent of the injuries remains unclear, Zachary said, and the incident remains under investigation by the Fort Mill Police Department.
