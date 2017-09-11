What happened to Hurricane Jose?

With all the attention focused, rightly, on Hurricane Irma and the damage she has done, do not forget that there is a second hurricane still churning in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Jose skirted the Bahamas and spun back out to sea on Monday but global weather models forecast Jose to continue to spin in the Atlantic for the next couple of days before heading along a track that would have him making landfall along the coast of North Carolina on Tuesday or Wednesday, Sept. 19 or 20.
As with any weather forecast, and as we have seen with Hurricane Irma, hurricane tracks and intensities can change overnight.
Jose is expected to start heading in a west-northwest direction later this week. Though the Category 2 hurricane is expected to weakened over the next day or so, forecasters said it’ll likely regain strength as come the weekend.
The cone of uncertainty places Jose still in the middle of the Atlantic come Friday.
Comments