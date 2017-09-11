More Videos 1:29 Irma doesn't stop York County 9/11 tribute Pause 0:22 Two-car crash in McConnells leaves four dead 0:40 Hurricane driven winds start in Columbia 2:09 York County hotel rooms fill as evacuees from Florida, Georgia and S.C. flee Irma 1:01 What happened to Hurricane Jose? 1:02 Irma weakens to a tropical storm 1:19 Man shatters door, robs Tega Cay T-Mobile store 0:57 Chester's John Erby and Victor Floyd talk about Cyclones' win over Lancaster 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 2:27 Fort Mill Community Playhouse launches capital campaign Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What happened to Hurricane Jose? The storm is still churning in the Atlantic, with landfall forecast next week along the Carolina coast The storm is still churning in the Atlantic, with landfall forecast next week along the Carolina coast Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com

The storm is still churning in the Atlantic, with landfall forecast next week along the Carolina coast Susan Ardis smardis@thestate.com