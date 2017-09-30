More Videos

Solicitor's Office officials talk domestic violence cases after Rock Hill stabbing 1:40

Solicitor's Office officials talk domestic violence cases after Rock Hill stabbing

Pause
York County DMV worker retires after 33 years 1:02

York County DMV worker retires after 33 years

Crowds gather for 'Dog Gone Good Time' in Fort Mill 1:09

Crowds gather for 'Dog Gone Good Time' in Fort Mill

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Watch: Michael Allen and Ben Tuipulotu relieved to open region play with vs. Clover 1:24

Watch: Michael Allen and Ben Tuipulotu relieved to open region play with vs. Clover

York police arrest mother for shoplifting, throw party for kids 3:19

York police arrest mother for shoplifting, throw party for kids

Highlights: Northwestern wins region opener against Fort Mill 2:39

Highlights: Northwestern wins region opener against Fort Mill

As couple's faith is tested, they continue monthlong Rock Hill search for lost dog Buttons 1:29

As couple's faith is tested, they continue monthlong Rock Hill search for lost dog Buttons

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis meets fans before Saints game 0:30

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis meets fans before Saints game

  • Four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill leaves two injured

    Police say the expect to file multiple charges against a driver after a four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill, South Carolina left two injured and snarled traffic on a major road.

Four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill leaves two injured

Police say the expect to file multiple charges against a driver after a four-vehicle wreck in Fort Mill, South Carolina left two injured and snarled traffic on a major road.
By Michael Harrison Fort Mill Times Editor
York police arrest mother for shoplifting, throw party for kids

Local

York police arrest mother for shoplifting, throw party for kids

York Police Department officers in South Carolina on Wednesday arrested a woman for shoplifting who had five children with her. The entire police shift then threw a birthday party for one of the kids and comforted all of them. York police officers said that helping the children was the right thing to do.

Rock Hill man gets life in prison for attempted murder of police officer

Local

Rock Hill man gets life in prison for attempted murder of police officer

John Perry was sentenced to life in prison in a York County courtroom Thursday, after he was found guilty on a charge of attempted murder. He is accused of shooting at Rock Hill Police Department officer Dalton Taylor. Perry and his lawyer claimed the gun went off as he tried to climb a fence and escape from police, and that he wasn't trying to kill anyone. Perry agreed to plead guilty near the end of the trial, in exchange for a 12-year sentence, but the jury came back with a guilty verdict before a judge could hear the plea deal and accept it.