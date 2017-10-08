Nate’s remnants will sweep rain into Rock Hill area late through today, Monday

A river of moisture streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico and the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate will bring showers and thunderstorms to the Rock Hill area for the next 48 hours.
After more than three weeks without rain, the area is expected to get an inch or more of precipitation Sunday and Monday. Additional rainfall is forecast into the middle of the week.
Nate made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday near Biloxi, Miss., and raced northward. Its remnants were forecast to move through Mississippi and Tennessee on Sunday, then curve across Kentucky and into the Mid-Atlantic on Monday.
The heaviest rain and strongest wind gusts with the remnants are forecast to affect the far western Carolinas, with high wind warnings and flash flood watches posted in the N.C. mountains. Forecasters expect 4 or more inches of rain there.
Farther to the east, several bands of showers and thunderstorms rotating around the eastern side of Nate are expected to swing through the Rock Hill area late Sunday and early Monday. Winds are not expected to be a problem, with the highest gusts being 20 to 25 mph, forecasters say.
Total rainfall over the next 48 hours in the Rock Hill area is expected to range from 1.25 to 2 inches.
One other concern will be the possibility of severe weather Sunday night and early Monday, as Nate’s remnants make their closest approach to the area. National Weather Service meteorologist Trish Palmer said rotation in thunderstorms raises the threat of tornadoes in the western-most sections of the Carolinas.
She said the tornado threat will be lower along the I-77 corridor, but added, “I’m certainly not willing to downplay the threat in those areas.”
Once Nate’s remnants move north and northeast of the region, the Rock Hill area will remain lodged in a very moist and unstable atmosphere. That means additional periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Another area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the Mississippi Valley on Monday and sweep northeast later in the day.
That low pressure system could trigger another threat of heavy rain late Monday night.
