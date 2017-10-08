Riding, roping and wrangling at the rodeo at Chester family farm

More Videos 2:18 On the farm: Riders compete in North Chester Saddle Club rodeo Pause 2:06 Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 0:59 Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game 2:15 Which locals were snubbed by the Shrine Bowl? 1:32 Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster holds a Blessing of the Animals 5:41 Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 2:00 Indian Land incorporation vote 0:41 Child pedestrian hurt in hit and run in Lancaster County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On the farm: Riders compete in North Chester Saddle Club rodeo The North Chester Saddle Club hosted its semiannual amateur rodeo Saturday at a farm in Chester, South Carolina. The family-friendly event attracted participants of all ages. The North Chester Saddle Club hosted its semiannual amateur rodeo Saturday at a farm in Chester, South Carolina. The family-friendly event attracted participants of all ages. By Alex Cason Special to The Herald

