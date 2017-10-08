Riding, roping and wrangling at the rodeo at Chester family farm

The North Chester Saddle Club hosted its semiannual amateur rodeo Saturday.
The family-friendly event was sponsored by Carter Lumber and featured volunteer participants of all ages. The rain clouds held down the attendance numbers, but diehard fans still came out and made the day memorable.
This year’s event was held at Tickle Hill Acres Farm at 1037 Tickle Hill Road in Chester. The horse farm originally owned by Frank and Frances Stephenson is now run by their daughters, Nancy Stewart and Joyce Baker, along with their husbands children and grandchildren. The North Chester Saddle Club is made up of family, friends and neighbors.
Event winners were:
Pee Wee Barrel Racing
1st- Maddie Bruining
2nd- Savannah Caston
3rd- Savannah Caston
Pee Wee Pole Bending
1st- Madysen Baker
2nd- Taylor Culton
3rd- Savannah Caston
Pee Wee Goat Tying
1st- Madysen Baker
2nd- Anna Claire Melton
Ladies Goat Tying
1st- Elizabeth Jolley
Mutton Bustin'
1st- Thomas Rader
Breakaway Roping
1st- Amanda Stephenson
Youth Barrels
1st - Elizabeth Jolley
2nd- Elizabeth Jolley
3rd- Elizabeth Jolley
Adult Barrels
1st- Amanda Stephenson
2nd- Bailey Curtice
3rd- Amanda Stephenson
Calf Dressing (sponsored by Carter Lumber in Rock Hill)
1st place team- Sara Grace Melton, Amanda Stephenson, Dalton Louthan
Youth Poles
1st- Elizabeth Jolley
2nd- Elizabeth Jolley
3rd- Elizabeth Jolley
Adult Poles
1st- Julia Adams
2nd- Amanda Stephenson
3rd- Amanda Stephenson
North Chester Saddle Club will host its next rodeo in May, 2018.
