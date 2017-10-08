Riding, roping and wrangling at the rodeo at Chester family farm

More Videos

On the farm: Riders compete in North Chester Saddle Club rodeo 2:18

On the farm: Riders compete in North Chester Saddle Club rodeo

Pause
Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 2:06

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game 0:59

Rock Hill firefighters, police face off for charity in annual kickball game

Which locals were snubbed by the Shrine Bowl? 2:15

Which locals were snubbed by the Shrine Bowl?

Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster holds a Blessing of the Animals 1:32

Our Lady of Grace in Lancaster holds a Blessing of the Animals

Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:41

Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 0:50

Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman

Indian Land incorporation vote 2:00

Indian Land incorporation vote

Child pedestrian hurt in hit and run in Lancaster County 0:41

Child pedestrian hurt in hit and run in Lancaster County

  • On the farm: Riders compete in North Chester Saddle Club rodeo

    The North Chester Saddle Club hosted its semiannual amateur rodeo Saturday at a farm in Chester, South Carolina. The family-friendly event attracted participants of all ages.

The North Chester Saddle Club hosted its semiannual amateur rodeo Saturday at a farm in Chester, South Carolina. The family-friendly event attracted participants of all ages. By Alex Cason Special to The Herald
The North Chester Saddle Club hosted its semiannual amateur rodeo Saturday at a farm in Chester, South Carolina. The family-friendly event attracted participants of all ages. By Alex Cason Special to The Herald

Latest News

Riding, roping and wrangling at the rodeo at Chester family farm

By Alex Cason

Herald Correspondent

October 08, 2017 6:14 PM

The North Chester Saddle Club hosted its semiannual amateur rodeo Saturday.

The family-friendly event was sponsored by Carter Lumber and featured volunteer participants of all ages. The rain clouds held down the attendance numbers, but diehard fans still came out and made the day memorable.

This year’s event was held at Tickle Hill Acres Farm at 1037 Tickle Hill Road in Chester. The horse farm originally owned by Frank and Frances Stephenson is now run by their daughters, Nancy Stewart and Joyce Baker, along with their husbands children and grandchildren. The North Chester Saddle Club is made up of family, friends and neighbors.

Event winners were:

Pee Wee Barrel Racing

1st- Maddie Bruining

2nd- Savannah Caston

3rd- Savannah Caston

Pee Wee Pole Bending

1st- Madysen Baker

2nd- Taylor Culton

3rd- Savannah Caston

Pee Wee Goat Tying

1st- Madysen Baker

2nd- Anna Claire Melton

Ladies Goat Tying

1st- Elizabeth Jolley

Mutton Bustin'

1st- Thomas Rader

Breakaway Roping

1st- Amanda Stephenson

Youth Barrels

1st - Elizabeth Jolley

2nd- Elizabeth Jolley

3rd- Elizabeth Jolley

Adult Barrels

1st- Amanda Stephenson

2nd- Bailey Curtice

3rd- Amanda Stephenson

Calf Dressing (sponsored by Carter Lumber in Rock Hill)

1st place team- Sara Grace Melton, Amanda Stephenson, Dalton Louthan

Youth Poles

1st- Elizabeth Jolley

2nd- Elizabeth Jolley

3rd- Elizabeth Jolley

Adult Poles

1st- Julia Adams

2nd- Amanda Stephenson

3rd- Amanda Stephenson

North Chester Saddle Club will host its next rodeo in May, 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

On the farm: Riders compete in North Chester Saddle Club rodeo

View More Video