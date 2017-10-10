Tim Scott was asked about Trump’s feud with a GOP senator. Here’s what Scott had to say

Republican U.S. senators have been unable to escape questions about a dispute between a Tennessee colleague and President Donald Trump in recent days, and S.C.’s Tim Scott was no exception.
During a visit to Greenwood for a Fellowship of Christian Athletes dinner, Scott was asked by reporters to weigh in on the Twitter feud between Trump and Republican Sen. Bob Corker, of Tennessee.
Corker and Trump started trading jabs on Sunday when Trump posted on Twitter that Corker decided not to run for re-election because he didn’t “have the guts to run” after Trump said he declined to endorse Corker.
...Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017
Corker fired back.
It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017
On Monday, Scott told several reporters, including the Index-Journal, the feud was the result of “two strong, opinionated individuals sharing their opinions on important topics.”
“I think when you hear people say everyone in this party walks in lockstep, here’s a classic example of there being some opinions that are strong within the party,” Scott told the Index-Journal. “I’ve spent my time focused on my issues as opposed to jumping into that situation. We don’t work for the president, which is not a good thing or a bad thing, it’s just a fact. We work for the American people and what that means is our focus isn’t on spats between Corker and the president.”
The Post and Courier also reported that Scott said Corker’s remarks to The New York Times were “hyperbole,” when Corker said Trump’s reckless threats toward other countries could set the nation on “the path toward World War III”
