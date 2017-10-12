Thought hurricane season was waning now that it’s October? Think again

More Videos 2:33 Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill Pause 1:40 Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 0:50 Neighbors shocked by stabbing death of Rock Hill woman 1:53 Ed Susi and Bubba Pittman discuss Fort Mill-Rock Hill football showdown 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 2:08 York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson on two deputies resigning: ‘I’m doing what I feel like public expects me to do’ 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 4:07 Riversweep 2017 yields an array of junk from Lake Wylie 2:14 Democrat Archie Parnell: '13 months from now, we’ll be elected to Congress' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ophelia ties record as 10th consecutive Atlantic hurricane, heads toward Ireland Ophelia has become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean, tying a record set in the late 1800s. It poses no threat to the United States but it's moving towards Ireland. Ophelia has become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean, tying a record set in the late 1800s. It poses no threat to the United States but it's moving towards Ireland. Meta Viers/McClatchy

