This SC humane society is shutting down, and is searching for homes for its residents

Hurricane refugee kitties take shelter in Columbia Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers. Forty-two cats and kittens from the Beaufort County animal shelter were temporarily taken in by the Columbia shelter while Hurricane Matthew passed through and the region recovers. sellis@thestate.com

