SC congressman worries admitting girls will ‘destroy’ Boy Scouts

Will letting girls join the Boy Scouts “ultimately destroy” the century-old youth organization?
That’s the concern of one S.C. congressman.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-Laurens, posted to Facebook Thursday that he found it “troubling” the Boy Scouts of America will now admit girls to its youth programs.
“I don't agree with the BSA allowing females into this iconic scouting program,” writes Duncan, who said he regrets leaving Scouts just short of making Eagle Scout.
“I thought that was what Girl Scouts was for? If the Girl Scouts wasn't meeting a need, why not work to fix the Girl Scouts instead of ultimately destroying Boy Scouts?”
Duncan, one of the state’s most conservative congressmen, finishes the post by linking to a story entitled “The End of the Boy Scouts,” which criticizes the Scouts for “eroding” its “moral foundation” by admitting gay and transgender members in recent years.
In contrast, Columbia-area Scout leaders welcome the change, saying it will offer more options to the families they serve.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments