Trump to halt Obamacare cost-sharing payments in latest attack on health law

More Videos 0:23 Only York County state prison closing Pause 2:43 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 1:04 4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 2:19 Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 6:10 City Council candidates: Rock Hill needs more housing, lower utility rates 1:40 Rock Hill man 'down on his luck' given 'big boost' after serving 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 5:41 Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 3:54 Candidate for Rock Hill mayor focuses on affordable housing, jobs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump signs health care executive order for “Obamacare relief" President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The White House

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to provide what he calls "Obamacare relief" for millions of Americans. He says the action people more competition, more choices and lower premiums. Trump said he still wants Congress repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. The White House