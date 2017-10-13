A company has recalled more than 500,000 car and booster seats. Is yours included?

More than 500,000 car seats have been recalled by the American company Diono because the products may not properly protect children in a crash.
The recall includes the models Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica and Rainier, according to a Safety Recall Report posted by Consumerist.com. Some of the models have been in production since 2013.
Diono, formerly known as Sunshine Kids Juvenile, stated in the report that the car seats do not restrain children in the event of a crash as securely as required. The result is an “increased risk of chest injury in an accident.” Children that weigh more than 65 pounds using the harness “could be at increased risk of striking the vehicle interior during a crash.”
On Nov. 22, the company will begin offering a free kit with an energy absorbing pad to be used with children up to 65 pounds and a new chest clip, according to the report. It will also notify owners of the car seats that a top tether or a seat belt must be used children that weigh more than 65 pounds.
Diono has also ended production of the affected six models.
