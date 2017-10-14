‘Lemonade War’ author visits Fort Mill elementary students

It’s a story about summer vacation, problem-solving and sibling fights and it’s coming to the Fort Mill school district.
Jacqueline Davies, author of “The Lemonade War,” a children’s novel, visited Friday with Riverview Elementary School students.
The book is part of this year’s One School, One book program in which every member of the school’s student body, faculty and staff read the same book, according to the district.
“The One School, One Book program encourages an entire school to read the same book, aiming to generate excitement among the students and foster a sense of community,” a statement from the district office reads.
Davies presented programs throughout the day to each grade level. The students got to learn about the life of a writer, ask questions and learn more how “The Lemonade War” came to be.
Students also discussed with the author the stages of writing and how to turn an idea into a book.
