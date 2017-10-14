A gofundme page set up to aid soldier injured in Fort Jackson incident

A gofundme page has been started to help one of the soldiers injured in the recent incident at Fort Jackson, that killed two recruits and injured five others.
Pvt. Hannah New, of Carterville, Ga., is one of the soldiers from the Oct.6 incident at Fort Jackson that was hit from behind by a military vehicle.
New remains hospitalized at Palmetto Health Richland hospital, which listed her in fair condition Wednesday.
But the gofundme page says New was critically injured and will need continued care and psychological counseling. It has a goal to reach $3,000 to aid New and her family.
“Her husband will need to be there to assist her with caring for their (2-year-old) son until she is physically and emotionally ready to do so herself. The financial help they receive with help them sustain their home until her husband Luke can return to work full-time.”
As of Saturday night, 26 people had contributed to the gofundme campaign, raising $1,620 in three days.
In addition to the money requested, the gofundme page thanks visitors for their prayers and support.
Along with New, Pvt. Emmett Foreman, of Daleville, Ala., remains hospitalized. Foreman, who had been listed in critical condition, has been upgraded to serious, said Tammie Epps, a spokeswoman for Palmetto Health Richland hospital.
New and her fellow recruits – who were heavily outfitted in their gear – were hit as they were marching back to their barracks after a day of training.
The vehicle that struck them is a large covered pickup truck, known as a non-tactical utility vehicle, that was pulling a “water buffalo” tank. Such tanks, which can be large, supply water to troops in the field. The truck is used as a troop transport vehicle.
There is no evidence to show the collision was intentional or involved any off-post people. An Army accident investigation team from Fort Rucker in Alabama is leading the investigation, which could take six months to a year to complete and release, spokesman Chris Fletcher said.
The vehicle was being driven by a soldier, but a spokesman would not say if any disciplinary action has been taken.
Killed in the incident were Pvt. Ethan Shrader, from Prospect, Tenn., and Pvt. Timothy Ashcraft, from Cincinnati.
A memorial service for Shrader and Ashcraft will be held at Fort Jackson’s Main Post Chapel Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Pvt. James Foster, of Macon, Ga., was treated and released from Palmetto Health Richland on Oct. 6; and Pvt. Alan Kryszak, of Clarksville, Tenn., was released Oct. 7.
Pvt. Benjamin Key of Livingston, Tenn., and Pvt. Cardre Jackson Jr., of Laurel, Md., were treated and released on post.
Fort Jackson is the nation’s largest military training facility. Up to 50,000 recruits are trained to become soldiers there each year, and another 20,000 or so other military personnel take advanced training, from chaplains to drill sergeants.
Staff writers Clif LeBlanc and Jeff Wilkinson contributed to this report.
