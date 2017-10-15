Latest News

SC man charged after hitting state trooper with a car

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

October 15, 2017 10:48 AM

Police have charged a Pawleys Island man after he allegedly struck a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper with his car early Saturday.

Larry Dominique Williams, 24, is charged with felony driving under the influence, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The trooper was assisting on a traffic stop in the northbound lane of Ocean Highway near Brookgreen Gardens at 1:30 a.m. when a second vehicle struck him, the release says.

Lesley says the trooper was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and that he is in stable condition.

Williams is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center where he will have a bond hearing later today.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing

    Amor Artis Brewing on Main Street in Fort Mill, South Carolina took a big step toward opening Saturday when it installed it's seven-barrel brewing system.

It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing

It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing 2:56

It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing
York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships 0:52

York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships
Only York County state prison closing 0:23

Only York County state prison closing

View More Video