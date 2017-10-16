She put her kids in the oven and turned it on — then sent live video to their dad, police say

It was a father’s worst nightmare.
Not only were two of his children murdered, but their mother was the killer, police say — and the father found out when the children’s mother sent him live video of the devastating aftermath.
Police in Atlanta, Ga. arrested 24-year-old Lamora Williams for killing her 1- and 2-year-old children last week “by placing them in an oven and turning it on,” according to an arrest warrant reviewed by WSB-TV. The warrant says Williams “knowingly and intentionally” killed them.
“It was like a real horror movie,” Jameel Penn, the father, told WSB-TV. “It was Friday the 13th.”
Penn told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that when Williams video called him, she moved the camera throughout the room so he could see the scene, including his two children on the floor.
Williams was denied bond by a judge on Monday, WXIA reports.
Williams’ 3-year-old child wasn’t harmed, police said, but the child allegedly saw his mother kill his siblings, WSB-TV reports. Her fourth child, a 6-year-old girl, was staying with family at the time of the alleged murders, according to the Journal-Constitution.
When police showed up at the her apartment Friday night, Williams told them that her cousin had been watching the children for 12 hours. But police were suspicious after interviewing other witnesses and looking at the evidence, and believe the children hadn’t been supervised by anyone other than their mother, WXIA reports.
After Williams was arrested, police took the entire stove out of the house to analyze and use as evidence, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
“They had obvious injuries and burns on their bodies, but we don’t have a cause of death at this time,” Atlanta Police Lieutenant Carven Tyus told FOX5. “They’ve been sent to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies.”
Williams has also been charged with cruelty to children in the first degree, according to WXIA.
Family of Williams told CBS46 that she had struggled with mental health issues for most of her life, and could have been experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression.
“My daughter is a sick person if she did what I think she did,” said Brenda Williams, Lamora’s mother, in an interview with CBS46. “Mora wasn’t right, she hasn’t been right and what happened three months ago, that the kids father left her, I told him something tragic is going to happen.
Before calling Penn, the children’s father, Williams allegedly made a call to her friend Neesha Smith, the Journal-Constitution reports.
“I asked her what was wrong and she said, ‘I can’t do it no more,’ ” Smith said.
Then Williams told her that the children had died.
“I said, ‘Call the police Mora. Just call the police,’” Smith said.
Family and friends held a vigil on Saturday for the children, the Associated Press reports. Family there said they were relieved the 3-year-old had survived, but they mourned the other two children.
“I ain’t got no soul no more,” Penn told WSB-TV at the vigil.
