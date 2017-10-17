SC’s Mulvaney rages at Senate Republicans for blocking Trump

Former S.C. congressman Mick Mulvaney is getting fed up with senators in his new job at the White House.
On Friday, Mulvaney gave an interview to Politico as the White House budget director, fuming about the U.S. Senate’s seeming inability to pass a tax reform despite a Republican majority.
“We look at the Senate and go: ‘What the hell is going on?’” Mulvaney said, arguing against GOP senators’ failure to pass President Donald Trump’s health care repeal bill or confirm presidential appointments, as well as budget plans already approved by the U.S. House.
“You ask me if the Republican-controlled Senate is an impediment to the administration’s agenda: All I can tell you is so far, the answer’s yes,” Mulvaney said.
Politico reports Mulvaney slapped the table for emphasis.
Mulvaney was the fiscally-conservative representative for South Carolina’s 5th congressional district until earlier this year, when he was named by Trump to head the Office of Management and Budget.
There, he’s continued his push for more spending restraint in the federal government – only to continue to run up against Congress.
After this year’s failure to pass any kind of health care bill, Republicans worry any failure to pass a tax bill would be disastrous. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, said Sunday that “If we don’t (pass tax reform), we’re dead.”
