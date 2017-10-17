Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies
Carowinds associates are delivering school supplies this week to local classrooms in the Carolinas. They also dropped off supplies Tuesday to Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, said Public Relations Manager Laresa Thompson.
Amanda Harrisaharris@heraldonline.com
More Videos
1:59
Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies
2:36
Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game
0:36
Dave Lyle Blvd wreck in Rock Hill blocks traffic
1:07
Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house
1:45
Fort Mill school theater group headed to Charlotte
2:56
It's getting closer: Barrels arrive at Fort Mill's Amor Artis Brewing
0:52
York County swimmers among the best at South Carolina high school swimming championships
0:23
Only York County state prison closing
2:19
Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools
2:33
Veteran families receive scholarships in Fort Mill
4:07
Riversweep 2017 yields an array of junk from Lake Wylie
3:34
Tega Cay pitches in for annual Lake Wylie Riversweep
The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill.
Two York County, South Carolina deputies have resigned after admitting to having sex with each other while on duty. Six deputies were disciplined or terminated in August 2017 when an investigation found they had also had sex while on duty.