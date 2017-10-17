More Videos

Dave Lyle Blvd wreck in Rock Hill blocks traffic 0:36

Dave Lyle Blvd wreck in Rock Hill blocks traffic

Pause
Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house 1:07

Fort Mill emergency responders hold open house

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 1:53

Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom

Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game 2:36

Grant Stevens of Fort Mill is catching on in the Jackets' passing game

Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure 1:34

Repeat sex offender apologizes in court for Rock Hill Waffle House indecent exposure

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill 2:33

Highlights: Rock Hill rides run game past Fort Mill

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:41

Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure

  • Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies

    Carowinds associates are delivering school supplies this week to local classrooms in the Carolinas. They also dropped off supplies Tuesday to Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, said Public Relations Manager Laresa Thompson.

Snoopy, Charlie Brown visit Rock Hill elementary students, bring school supplies

Carowinds associates are delivering school supplies this week to local classrooms in the Carolinas. They also dropped off supplies Tuesday to Castle Heights Middle School in Rock Hill, said Public Relations Manager Laresa Thompson.
Amanda Harris aharris@heraldonline.com
Only York County state prison closing

Local

Only York County state prison closing

The Catawba Pre-Release Center, a minimum-security prison in York County, is closing in November. Employees will be able to transfer to other prisons. What remains to be answered is what the state will do with the property just south of Rock Hill.